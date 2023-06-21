ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the stabbing death Wednesday of a 60-year-old woman.
Officers were called at 12:41 p.m. to the 2400 block of Central Avenue, where they found the woman.
Police secured the scene and administered aid until Anderson Fire Department medics arrived. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chris Burris, chief deputy with the Madison County Coroner's office, said the woman suffered a stab wound.
The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death during an autopsy later this week. The case has been turned over to APD's Criminal Investigations Division.