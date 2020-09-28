ANDERSON — Though they now wear masks, their desks are several feet apart and their school day is slightly shorter, many students at Anderson Community Schools’ elementary schools resumed in-person instruction on Monday after the district started the 2020-21 school year virtual-only.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said aside from the excitement of finally having the students back in the buildings for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic around spring break in March, the day was off to a relatively uneventful start. ACS was the only district in Madison County and surrounding communities to extend virtual instruction at the start of the school year.
“Students were excited to see their friends and their teachers. Students were eager to talk and to get back into the school routine,” he said. “All in all, I am very pleased with our students and staff. Hats off to our educators and classified staff for all the preparations and hard work that has gone into bringing our students back to school.”
About 20% of families opted to continue with virtual instruction.
Though the ACS board of trustees initially agreed to bring the students back in October, public pressure led them to reconsider and plan an earlier return.
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade attend classes on a full-time schedule, and remaining grade levels attend on a hybrid schedule in which they are in-person on some days and virtual on others. ACS officials hope all students will be able to return full time following fall break on Oct. 19.
At Highland Middle School, students were welcomed back with a cheerful sign that said, “Welcome back Scots!”
Nicole Jones, second grade teacher at Tenth Street Elementary School, said after school that the day had gone very smoothly. The 18-year classroom veteran said she was able to pick up with the students in-person where they left off in their virtual education, so it didn’t really feel like the first day of school.
“They were excited and a little bit chatty,” she said. “It was busy, and it was exciting. The kids were pretty excited to be back.”
Through the virtual education, Jones already had established relationships with most of the students, though she lost eight whose families decided to remain all-virtual but gained the same number in a swap with a teacher who will remain virtual.
Jones said her greatest concern as she prepared to welcome students back to the classroom was whether they would have the kind of fun that typically characterizes a first day at school.
“I really like to have fun the first days,” she said. “I was nervous about being too procedural and not enough fun. I felt like I was going to bark at ‘em all day long about where to be and what to do.”
The students even were able to enjoy lunchtime even though they weren’t able to sit next to their friends as permitted before the school’s shutdown. Health department guidelines require students to remain in alphabetical order should a later need for contact tracing arise.
“Not one child brought up COVID or being sick or being apprehensive,” Jones said.
Wearing masks was one of the more controversial elements of the return to in-person instruction as some parents objected that their children wouldn’t be able to breathe or that younger children will remove or swap masks. Though district officials initially planned to allow mask usage to be optional, the revised plan requires students to wear masks, except under very narrow circumstances.
The students seemed well prepared to operate under the COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks and social distancing, Jones said.
“They did a really good job about wearing their masks,” she said. “They made it really easy as far as listening to what they had to do and stay apart.”
Though some parents, educators and politicians have raised concerns about educational loss over the six months students have been away from the buildings, similar to the annual “summer slide,” Jones said she also believes the children have been and will continue to learn effectively. Teachers have been following state standards, and a daily 30-minute success period allows them to help students catch up, she said.
“They tend to pick up pretty quick,” she said. “I was surprised how well they were with their double-digit addition and subtraction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.