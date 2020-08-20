2426 home invasion 082020

According to a media report, one person was shot to death and another person suffered an arm wound during a home invasion near West 25th Street and Raible Avenue in Anderson early the morning of Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

ANDERSON — Anderson police are searching for multiple suspects after a home invasion shooting left one man dead and another man wounded early Thursday morning.

Detectives believe the crime was targeted to the victims, not a random act.

The wounded victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of West 25th Street when a 911 call was received at 12:59 a.m., according to Anderson police.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Noon said the man who died of a gunshot wound was about 30-40 years of age. Noone did not identify the man. Multiple shots had been fired, she said.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a house at 2426 W. 25th St. late Thursday morning.

To report information about this crime, call APD Detective Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676.

