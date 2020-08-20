ANDERSON — Anderson police are searching for multiple suspects after a home invasion shooting left one man dead and another man wounded early Thursday morning.
Detectives believe the crime was targeted to the victims, not a random act.
The wounded victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, police said.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of West 25th Street when a 911 call was received at 12:59 a.m., according to Anderson police.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noon said the man who died of a gunshot wound was about 30-40 years of age. Noone did not identify the man. Multiple shots had been fired, she said.
Yellow crime scene tape surrounded a house at 2426 W. 25th St. late Thursday morning.
To report information about this crime, call APD Detective Chris Frazier at 765-648-6676.
This story will be updated.
