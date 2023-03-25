MOUNT PLEASANT — A 38-year-old Anderson woman has died of injuries suffered in a Friday traffic accident.
Tiffany Starkey died Saturday, according to a Facebook post made by her husband, Robbie.
"I lost my best friend, wife and the love of my life today," he wrote. "You will always be remembered and loved. You will live on through our beautiful girls. You touched so many lives in positive ways."
She had been hospitalized in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 35 just south of Mount Pleasant.
About 2:30 p.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to the site of the crash and found a 2023 Ford Focus with front-end damage and a 2020 Ford Transport van with front-end, passenger-side damage.
Starkey had been driving the Focus. The driver of the van, Tatyanna Myers, 24, of Lithonia, Georgia, and a female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the police report.
A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police indicates the van was southbound on US 35 when it crossed the center line into the path of the northbound Focus driven by Starkey. The crash is still under investigation.
A portion of US 35 south of Mount Pleasant was closed for about four hours during the initial investigation.