ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation that was discovered Thursday.

APD Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Locust Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Sandefur said officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The 27-year-old Anderson man was slumped over inside the vehicle.

He said the department is treating the incident as a homicide.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the man died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Noone said officers found a gun in the car, but it didn’t match the caliber of the bullet wound.

Sandefur would not confirm that a gun was found because of the ongoing investigation.

Officers requested a search warrant for a house in the area, according to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

This is the fourth homicide in Anderson this year. There were six homicides in Madison County last year.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.