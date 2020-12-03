ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation that was discovered Thursday.
APD Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Locust Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Sandefur said officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The 27-year-old Anderson man was slumped over inside the vehicle.
He said the department is treating the incident as a homicide.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the man died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Noone said officers found a gun in the car, but it didn’t match the caliber of the bullet wound.
Sandefur would not confirm that a gun was found because of the ongoing investigation.
Officers requested a search warrant for a house in the area, according to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
This is the fourth homicide in Anderson this year. There were six homicides in Madison County last year.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.
