Law enforcement officers are searching for Abdul Agboola, who wandered away from his home about 1:30 a.m.

PENDLETON — After nine hours of wandering alone in and around the Summerlake subdivision, 3-year-old Abdul Azeem Agboola was located unharmed and surprisingly unhurt from the ordeal.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Agboola, who walked out of his family home at 1:46 a.m., was found in a ditch along Indiana 13 at 11:44 a.m.

Justin Harmeson, 20, a Chesterfield fireman and an employee of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, spotted the child as he directed traffic at the intersection of Grandview Drive and the highway.

Agboola’s body temperature was 97.7 degrees when checked by the paramedics at the scene. The child was wearing a T-shirt and shorts when he was found, Harmeson said. He was not wearing shoes, and his legs and feet were wet from water in the ditch where he was found.

“According to paramedics, his clothing was very wet and his legs were very cold,” said Mellinger in an email. “Very little trace of dirt. There were no visible injuries, and he only complained of being cold. He was transported to Riley Hospital for thorough examination.”

Mellinger said they hope to interview Agboola later today or tomorrow to learn more about how long he was in the ditch.

According to Public Information Officer Todd Harmeson, the 3-year-old who had been missing near Summerlake has been found safe in Madison County. 

