PENDLETON — After nine hours of wandering alone in and around the Summerlake subdivision, 3-year-old Abdul Azeem Agboola was located unharmed and surprisingly unhurt from the ordeal.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Agboola, who walked out of his family home at 1:46 a.m., was found in a ditch along Indiana 13 at 11:44 a.m.
Justin Harmeson, 20, a Chesterfield fireman and an employee of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, spotted the child as he directed traffic at the intersection of Grandview Drive and the highway.
Agboola’s body temperature was 97.7 degrees when checked by the paramedics at the scene. The child was wearing a T-shirt and shorts when he was found, Harmeson said. He was not wearing shoes, and his legs and feet were wet from water in the ditch where he was found.
“According to paramedics, his clothing was very wet and his legs were very cold,” said Mellinger in an email. “Very little trace of dirt. There were no visible injuries, and he only complained of being cold. He was transported to Riley Hospital for thorough examination.”
Mellinger said they hope to interview Agboola later today or tomorrow to learn more about how long he was in the ditch.
UPDATE
According to Public Information Officer Todd Harmeson, the 3-year-old who had been missing near Summerlake has been found safe in Madison County.
The boy has been found ALIVE!— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
He was found curled up in a ditch across the road from the subdivision.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
An emergency worker directing traffic heard a whimper about 30 feet from the road and found the boy in a ditch.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Parents are on the way, but it appears the boy is unharmed.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
The missing boy was located around 11:44 a.m.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
LIVE UPDATES
Reporter Traci L. Miller is on the scene as the search continues for 3-year-old Abdul Agboola, who was last seen walking away from his home on video surveillance around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Follow below for live updates from the scene:
People are going door-to-door searching for the missing 3-year-old. pic.twitter.com/mS2ph4mYia— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
More people searching for the missing child in Summerlake. pic.twitter.com/Nt4b7r3Nj6— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
More law enforcement has arrived. pic.twitter.com/Q5rBhQxEQ7— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Residents of Summerlake are asked to search around their homes and yard area for the missing boy. pic.twitter.com/Nm8CBeEBzF— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Geoff and Caitlin Furgason from Fortville near the water and play areas. The couple just started searching and said they wanted to do it because they are parents and have three children themselves. pic.twitter.com/AbXSQTVT4a— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
The missing child has been called 3 and 4. Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the boy is 3-years and 11-months. Officials could not confirm how long the family has lived in the area.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Todd Harmeson said they are NOT asking for volunteers to come to the area to help search for the child. He said at this point they are only allowing law enforcement and residents of Summerlake to help look for the missing 3-year-old.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Divers are setting up nearby to search the water if needed.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Sheriff Mellinger said law enforcement has searched a 3/4 of a mile area once and they are sending officers out to search the area again.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
A helicopter helping with the search has just landed near Grandview Church. pic.twitter.com/cnFOaLdfxe— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Hannah Hirtle and her son Teryk, 3, from Fortville are signing up to help search. pic.twitter.com/lIIr3qTQdi— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Several parents with small children from the area are volunteering their time to look for the missing child. pic.twitter.com/9IV1rRarr5— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Search efforts are stationed at Grandview Church off of Indiana-13 -9064 W. Grandview Blvd. in Pendleton. pic.twitter.com/4Ww4etvm9t— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Dozens of people are starting to come out and help with search efforts. pic.twitter.com/kce9iTBn7n— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Volunteer search efforts are underway. pic.twitter.com/fuOWuoZGDO— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
A text was sent to parents at 6:56 a.m. from Maple Ridge Elementary about the missing child. pic.twitter.com/FbGNkI7ZxE— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
A table has been set up and people are lining up to help search for the missing child. pic.twitter.com/faT3PySROe— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Susan Barrett and Patty Hinkelman want to help search. Barrett said she hopes that the missing child found a place to curl up and is safely sleeping somewhere. The women are concerned by the chilly temperatures. pic.twitter.com/CXXKSMKch1— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Michelle Freed of Anderson has been here two hours. She said she is waiting for a search grid or information to help find the missing boy. She finally left saying she would rather look for the child than wait around. pic.twitter.com/qmvO2ZIb2m— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Several people have gathered near a police command centers hoping to help with the search. pic.twitter.com/YRmvHmTktk— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Sheriff Mellinger said about 100 people - mostly law enforcement are searching fir the child.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Video from an area where law enforcement has setup during the search efforts. pic.twitter.com/Db0mTQIase— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Carrie Ashley said the missing child’s sister sits on the bus with her daughter. The women said the family moved to the Summerlake area from another country and they are not sure they have a strong support system.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Carrie Ashley and Tammy Castillion along with Ashley’s dog Ziva are searching the surrounding area as they wait for search parties to be organized. Ashley said her dig Ziva loves children and might notice something as they search. pic.twitter.com/aEEaeYt0XQ— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
A search is underway for a missing 4-year-old near Summerlake on IN-13. pic.twitter.com/L8kiinq6z8— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
