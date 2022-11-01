ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has arrested David L. Jones on a murder charge.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the police department, said Jones, 54, 2000 block of Sheridan Street, was located Monday in Indianapolis and was arrested without incident.
Jones was charged in a probable cause affidavit with the murder of Tyreke X. Love, 23, Indianapolis, on Oct. 9 in the 2200 block of Fulton Street.
APD Detective Travis Thompson filed charges with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the killing of Love.
Jones is also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a felony firearm enhancement for sentencing purposes.
Love was located inside a nearby apartment suffering from a gunshot wound after officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fulton Street at 9:54 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Once officers secured the scene and provided aid, Love was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The probable cause affidavit states that on Oct. 9, video surveillance showed Love and another man walking past a parked Jeep Cherokee.
Love is observed walking backwards and appears to grab a handgun from the front of a hoodie.
As Love was entering the apartment complex, Jones is observed firing several rounds, one of which struck Love in the back.
During the investigation, police located several 9mm casings believed to have been fired by Love and several handguns were found in the apartment where Love’s body was found.
When questioned by police on Oct. 9, Jones said he was unaware of the homicide until he was detained by police for questioning and requested a lawyer.
Both Jones and his ex-wife initially denied driving the Jeep Cherokee to Fulton Street on the day of the shooting.
Jones’ ex-wife in a second interview, said she was asked to drive Jones to Fulton Street.
“I just heard shots,” she said, and the two drove off.
The court document indicates that Love might have robbed Jones’ cellphone on Oct. 8, and the day of the shooting Jones was yelling at Love asking where his cellphone was.
During the serving of a search warrant, five cellphones were located at two separate locations, including the Sheridan Street address.