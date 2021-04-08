ANDERSON –The Madison County Coroner's office has released the name of the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said Archie Boyett, 44, Anderson, died as a result of the crash that took place at about 2:24 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 300 North and County Road 500 West.
Dr. Abbott said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
According to a press release, a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling west on County Road 300 North and left the south side of the roadway striking and uprooting a tree before coming to a rest.
Boyett was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to the hospital.
Assisting at the scene were the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Frankton Fire Department and the Anderson Fire Department.
The accident remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.
