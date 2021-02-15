SUMMITVILLE — A Marion man was pronounced dead at the scene after a train struck the dump truck he was driving Monday morning.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the driver as Meral D. Rife, 77.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident that took place at approximately 11 a.m. A southbound Norfolk & Southern train struck a 2007 Freightliner dump truck owned by Wimmer Line Service of Fairmount at the crossing on Mill Street, east of Main Street.
The dump truck caught fire after the collision, destroying the cab of the vehicle.
Hazmat units were called to clean up the leaking fluids from the crash.
The Summitville police and fire departments and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency assisted with the scene.
