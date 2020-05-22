ANDERSON — A 30-year-old Anderson man died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon on Scatterfield Road, according to the Madison County's coroner.
Danielle Noone identified the victim as Charles McConnell and said an autopsy would be performed at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.
McConnell died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed about 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Scatterfield Road. Preliminary reports indicated no other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.
Anderson Police Department officers were on the scene after the accident, but the APD could not provide further details Friday afternoon.
