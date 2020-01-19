ANDERSON – Teenagers playing a game of reckless driving has resulted in the death of one person and the arrest of three others, local authorities said Sunday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Crash Team was dispatched at 4:30 a.m. Sunday to County Road 200 South, just east of Indiana 67 for a one-vehicle accident, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Sophie Darlene Robbins, 19, of Dunkirk, died at the scene of the accident.
Noone said the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
Mellinger said deputies arrested Alex Lozano, 18, of Anderson on a Level 4 felony charge of failure to report an accident resulting in death; Level 5 felony criminal recklessness resulting death; and false informing, a Class A misdemeanor.
The sheriff said Keandre Williams, 19, of Anderson has been arrested on a Level 4 felony charge of failure to report an accident resulting in death and a juvenile is in custody at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center for failure to report accident resulting in death.
Mellinger said another suspect is being sought but might be trying to evade questioning.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.
All those involved in the accident knew each other, Mellinger said.
He said Robbins was with some friends and they were hanging out with four boys, all from Anderson, in downtown Anderson.
“They typically play a game of driving recklessly,” Mellinger said. “Sometime Saturday night, there are conflicting reports, that the boys were following her car when the accident took place.”
Mellinger said Robbins was alone in the car at the time of the accident.
“The boys knew how serious the accident was and they left the scene,” he said.
A resident in the area provided the Sheriff’s Department with video footage from a security camera providing crucial information from a suspect, Mellinger said.
