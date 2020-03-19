Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.