ANDERSON — The death of an 11-month-old girl in Elwood has been ruled a homicide by Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
Noone said Thursday that an autopsy performed in Fort Wayne on Emmarie Pablo determined the cause of death to be a homicide.
Noone said the girl suffered abusive head trauma and there were signs of suffocation and strangulation.
She said the autopsy found significant bruising throughout the child’s body.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the charge against the mother, Anna Pablo, 22, would be enhanced to a murder charge.
Cummings said Pablo, who is incarcerated at the Madison County Jail following her arrest by Elwood police on Wednesday, will be charged with murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent. Bond has been set at $100,000 full cash.
“It’s appalling what has been happening to children in this community,” he said. “It’s an outrage.”
Cummings said it appeared that the toddler’s body showed signs of trauma.
He said rigor mortis had already started to set in when the child was taken to the hospital Tuesday.
“The child’s death was not immediate,” he said.
Noone said Emmarie was brought to the emergency room of St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood by her mother at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday. She was unresponsive and not breathing and was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m.
Noone confirmed Wednesday that there were obvious signs of unexplained injuries and signs of bruising on the child at the hospital. She said the toddler had been dead for some time before being taken to the emergency room.
She said Pablo had no reaction at the time of her arrest at the Elwood Police Department.
Investigators spent several hours at Pablo's home in the 2000 block of Main Street.
