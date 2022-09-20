ELWOOD — Elwood schools released their students without incident after previously securing all buildings due to a police safety advisory warning of an armed man possibly in the area.
"A Tipton County male is driving a black Chrysler 200 and possibly armed with shotgun, handgun and rifle. Making suicidal comments and mentioning death by cop," the Elwood police advisory said.
The suspect, who has been apprehended, was from Tipton, and the threat was in Tipton County.
The suspect was caught in Howard County.
Superintendent Troy Friedersdorf said the buildings were secured at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, and students remained inside.
Parents and guardians were permitted to pick up their children if the desired but were asked to call ahead of time so that they could be buzzed in and then escorted to their vehicles.