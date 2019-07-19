ANDERSON - Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire at Big Joe's Event Services on Madison Avenue.
Reporter Traci Miller is at the scene. Follow below for updates:
Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a working fire in the 2400 block of South Madison in Anderson. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/i0PTGuFE0O— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
Firefighters are cutting holes in the top of the roof. pic.twitter.com/wNxQan6foC— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
A crying woman has just arrived on the scene and bystanders took her to find the person she was looking for. pic.twitter.com/qnlkus3rKR— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
Power is being turned off to the building. pic.twitter.com/Mhk936AOzQ— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
Crews are working quickly to put the fire out. pic.twitter.com/9OJdELzc1f— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
Firefighters are already taking breaks. It’s a hot day to be working a fire. pic.twitter.com/ysTBzs4JW5— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
The smoke is starting to thin. pic.twitter.com/8xnvFV2V7e— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
A young man is helping pour glasses of water for the firefighters. pic.twitter.com/0vRIFNdhuw— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
There is no more smoke visible, but firefighters are still inside the building. pic.twitter.com/HdQxgURjsy— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, said Garnett Huffman who owns the business with her husband. They decided not to come in today because of the heat. pic.twitter.com/aq6P8vRLVz— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
Seth Siek, 8, gives a cold glass of water to a fireman as his father - Dan Siek, an Anderson fireman - helps the firefighter remove his gear. pic.twitter.com/LFQieG3W4m— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
Fire Chief Dave Cravens said the fire was contained to one room. The cause of the fire is undetermined. pic.twitter.com/929Rbg1Je3— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) July 19, 2019
