ANDERSON — Firefighters fought a two-alarm fire near downtown Anderson on Wednesday.
The fire started in an abandoned home at 1630 Brown Street about noon.
“This was fully involved when we pulled up. We already had smoke showing from two sides,” Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said.
The abandoned home collapsed, and the fire spread to a commercial buildings to the south and north.
Firefighters focused their efforts on defending the two surrounding structures.
Madison County Emergency Management Agency closed Brown Street, 17th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Eventually 14th Street was closed to supply a third hydrant to the fight.
Cravens said AFD had about 30 firefighters on scene along with help from Edgewood and Pendleton fire departments.
He estimated fighting the fire and cleanup would take five hours.
There were no reports of injuries, and there was no one in the building at the time of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.