INDIANAPOLIS — Band directors of Frankton and Lapel high schools were excited to combine their 43 members to perform as Frankton-Lapel High School Band at this year’s Indiana State Fair Band Day.
The Frankton-Lapel HS Band wrapped up their 9:27 a.m. performance at this year’s Band Day at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. pic.twitter.com/YPLolMZD0e— Sawyer M. Osmun (@NewsSawyerOsmun) August 6, 2021
43 members of the Frankton-Lapel HS Band performed at the Indiana State Fair Band Day 2021. The theme was “Postcard From Spain.” pic.twitter.com/uoQrzYMasQ— Sawyer M. Osmun (@NewsSawyerOsmun) August 6, 2021
Frankton & Lapel High Schools combine this year to compete at the Indiana State Fair Band Day. #THBBandDay pic.twitter.com/bUfMi6KbEw— Sawyer M. Osmun (@NewsSawyerOsmun) August 6, 2021
“Because we had the plan in place to combine this year, it made it a lot easier for us to really produce something of a quality experience for the students,” Lapel director Toni Bayes said.
This year’s ensemble included a few new marchers who are experiencing Band Day for the first time.
“A lot of times, new styles or ideas of pop or rock aren’t necessarily ingrained in their brains, so Spanish-style music is a very common marching band theme, (and) sometimes easier for students to grasp because of the movements, style and articulation,” Bayes said.
Bayes and Frankton director Eric Bailey were inspired by a prolific band composer, Randall Standridge, for their performance theme, “Postcard from Spain.” Bayes said the music travels through different time periods and is easily recognizable for the audience.
“Over COVID, he wrote hundreds of pieces just to be able to get it out to the world, which is so cool and with a custom show, this is a new direction for us,“ Bayes said.
Following last year’s Band Day being canceled due to the pandemic, both directors said they are glad their members were able to perform.
“I think we’ll really revitalize a lot of these programs that are having dwindling numbers because of COVID,” Bailey said.
The Frankton-Lapel High School band rehearsed together every morning after the Fourth of July to prepare for Friday’s show.
“At the end of the day, we just want to have something that we’re proud of,” Bailey said. “I told them yesterday, I was like ‘no matter what happens, you did something this summer – a lot of other people didn’t.”
The Frankton-Lapel band wrapped up its performance shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 caused some schools to pull out of the competition, including Anderson and Elwood high schools.
Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 caused some schools to pull out of the competition, including Anderson and Elwood high schools.
For more coverage of the state fair band competition, see Saturday's newspaper and visit heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.