ALEXANDRIA — A two-vehicle accident on Indiana 128 sent three people to a hospital Thursday evening. One of them, a 22-year-old Martinsville woman, was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said a 911 call at 5:12 p.m. reported a serious accident involving a pickup truck and passenger vehicle on Indiana 128 east of County Road 100 West.
The state highway was closed to traffic for several hours during the investigation.
According to the Sheriff's Department's investigation, a red 2013 Silverado truck was traveling eastbound on Indiana 128 shortly after 5 p.m. and it collided with a white 2002 Volkswagen that had stalled in the eastbound travel lane.
The VW had actually stalled several minutes before the crash, verified by multiple witnesses, Mellinger said. Witnesses told deputies that the eastbound truck crashed into the rear of the VW.
Three injured people were transported to Anderson Community Hospital, Mellinger said. The driver of the Volkswagen, Chloe Rankin of Martinsville, was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of severe headache trauma.
Rankin's passenger, Tyler Wireman, 22, of Monticello, sustained chest, back, and facial injury but was treated and released.
The driver of the truck was Cory Johnson, 31, of Alexandria. He had slight facial injury and was treated and released.
The investigation is continuing, Mellinger said.
