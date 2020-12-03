PENDLETON — One suspect was taken into custody without incident after a Pendleton Police Department officer was dispatched to a bank robbery at Star Financial Bank on Wednesday.
James Edward Mason, 44, of Indianapolis was charged with a Level 3 felony robbery.
According to police, Mason entered the lobby during business hours and ordered bank employees to give him the cash from the drawers and implied that he had a weapon and was willing to use it.
No one involved was injured.
Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer said they were able to make the arrest through witnesses' description of the vehicle Mason was driving.
"Witnesses saw the vehicle and what we do is when we respond we’re always looking for vehicles on the way," Farrer said.
Ingalls Police Chief Chris Thompson observed the vehicle on Indiana 67 just north of Ingalls, Farrer said.
Indiana State Police and Madison County Sheriff's Department also assisted.
The investigation will be handled by Pendleton Police Department. Anyone who witnessed something related to this incident can call the department at 765-778-3933.
