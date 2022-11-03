ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Wednesday shooting that took place inside a convenience store and left an Indianapolis man in serious condition.
Police identified the victim as Aundre Nell Qua Maine Diamond, 28. Diamond is in serious condition in a hospital intensive care unit, police said.
Officers were dispatched to Conoco at the northwest corner of Madison and Nichol avenues at 5:45 p.m.
According to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, police found Diamond inside the store suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was initially transported to a local hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates a male entered the store and immediately shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle.
McKnight said the Criminal Investigations Division is following up on multiple leads and the investigation is ongoing.
Contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to report information related to the shooting.