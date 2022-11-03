LOGO21 BREAKING NEWS POLICE.jpg

ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Wednesday shooting that took place inside a convenience store and left an Indianapolis man in serious condition.

Police identified the victim as Aundre Nell Qua Maine Diamond, 28. Diamond is in serious condition in a hospital intensive care unit, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Conoco at the northwest corner of Madison and Nichol avenues at 5:45 p.m.

According to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, police found Diamond inside the store suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was initially transported to a local hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates a male entered the store and immediately shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle.

McKnight said the Criminal Investigations Division is following up on multiple leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to report information related to the shooting.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.