UPDATE 12:40 p.m.: According to authorities, there was no active shooter at Alexandria schools Monday.
The school received the threat via a phone call.
UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: No injuries have been reported Monday in the active shooter threat at Alexandria High School.
Police will conduct a media briefing soon. Look for updates.
UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: Trooper Fisher with the Indiana State Police post in Pendleton tells The Herald Bulletin that ISP was called to assist Madison County in reference to an “active shooter threat” at Alexandria schools Monday morning.
The school was placed on lockdown and officers are currently clearing the building.
Indiana 9 is blocked off through Alexandria as police and other emergency personnel work at the scene.
UPDATE 11:23: The City of Alexandria has posted this on its Facebook page: If you have come to the Baptist church, please make your way into the church. The children have not been released at this time.
UPDATE: 11:05 a.m. -- Police officers apparently searching inside the high school.
ALEXANDRIA — There is a large police presence at Alexandria schools Monday morning, and the elementary has been placed on lockdown.
A Herald Bulletin reporter estimates from 25 to 30 police cars and other emergency vehicles are on the scene. The reporter observed armed officers going from car to car in a parking lot at the schools.
An alert from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency advised that Alexandria High School students should be picked up by their parents at Alexandria Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.
The Herald Bulletin will update this article as more details become available.