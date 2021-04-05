ANDERSON — Former Edgewood police officer James D. Foutch has been arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Foutch, 48, was arrested Sunday. On Monday, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office was given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.
Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads waived a 10-day hold for a possible probation violation and set bond at $5,000.
During his initial court appearance, Foutch said he is trying to keep his employment with a Greenfield construction company.
Foutch said he served 3½ years in prison and has done everything to comply with the terms of his probation.
“It’s a hiccup,” he said of his arrest. “Things have gotten blown out of proportion.”
A no contact order was issued and Foutch said if released on bond he would be staying with his father.
The probable cause affidavit said Foutch’s wife called dispatch stating that he grabbed a 1-year-old child from her and pushed her against a changing table, causing pain.
She said Foutch has a gun and alleged he had been using methamphetamine all weekend.
After she called police Foutch apologized to his wife and calmed down.
She said he shoots methamphetamine and had done a lot of the drug over the weekend.
When interviewed by police, Foutch denied pushing his wife, stating he may have bumped into her.
On April 6, 2014, Foutch, then 41, was off duty and driving a Yukon SUV about 92 mph when he crashed into the rear of a car carrying Jesse and Rebecca Sperry on Indiana 32.
The couple were driving home from their Edgewood church and expecting the induced birth of their first child that day.
Jesse Sperry died in the accident and his wife gave birth to a daughter, Autumn, later that day.
Foutch was convicted in 2015, after pleading guilty to felony counts of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness inflicting serious bodily injuries.
Foutch received an 11-year sentence, including eight years in prison and three on probation.
He was released from the Indiana Department of Correction in September 2019.
