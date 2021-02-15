Truck train collision

Emergency responders work at the scene of a fatal collision between a truck and a train Monday morning.

 John Cleary

The Herald Bulletin

SUMMITVILLE — A Marion man was pronounced dead at the scene after a train struck the dump truck he was driving Monday morning.

Identification of the driver, who was ejected from the truck, is pending notification of the family.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident that took place at approximately 11 a.m. A southbound Norfolk & Southern train struck a 2007 Freightliner dump truck owned by Wimmer Line Service of Fairmount at the crossing on Mill Street, east of Main Street.

The dump truck caught fire after the collision, destroying the cab of the vehicle.

Hazmat units were called to the scene for cleanup of leaking fluids from the crash.

The Summitville police and fire departments and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency assisted with the scene.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.