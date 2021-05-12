UPDATE: No explosive devices have been located in a search of the Madison County Government Center. Employees will return to the building at 1 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin will update the story as more details become available.
ANDERSON — The Madison County Government Center has been evacuated following a phone call alleging a bomb was in the building at 10:20 a.m.
Madison County administrator Dan Dykes said employees may be sent home as officials are awaiting the bomb squad from Delaware County.
State police are doing a walk-through of the building. They are awaiting police dogs from outside the county as all the county's dogs are involved in the search for the missing 3-year-old near Summerlake housing addition.
Officials are reviewing security footage from the building.
Nothing has been found as of yet.
Madison County Government Center evacuated for a phoned in bomb threat at 10:20 am— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 12, 2021
Madison County officials awaiting bomb squad from Delaware County— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 12, 2021
Madison County courthouse employees may be sent home as a result of bomb 💣 threat— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) May 12, 2021
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.