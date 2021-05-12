UPDATE 11:53 a.m.
According to Public Information Officer Todd Harmeson, the 3-year-old boy who wandered away from his home early this morning has been found safe.
Media partners, the young boy has been found safe in Madison County. Official release being given by Sheriff Mellinger at this time. @WTHRcom @WISH_TV @CBS4Indy @FOX59 @wrtv @heraldbulletin pic.twitter.com/SRUMgQvALb— Todd Harmeson - PIO 👮♂️👨🚒 (@ToddHarmeson) May 12, 2021
The boy has been found ALIVE!— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
He was found curled up in a ditch across the road from the subdivision.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
An emergency worker directing traffic heard a whimper about 30 feet from the road and found the boy in a ditch.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
Parents are on the way, but it appears the boy is unharmed.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021
The Herald Bulletin will provide updates as more details are available.
Madison County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a missing 3-year-old near Indiana 13, south of Interstate 69.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued.
Abdul Agboola was seen walking away from the family's home on video surveillance around 1:46 a.m., according to a press release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Abdul is about 3 feet tall, weighs 37 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green horizontal striped T-shirt and black athletic pants with a blue stripe.
Law enforcement and emergency workers began searching for the child around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding the child should call police immediately. Call the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.
