UPDATE 11:53 a.m.

According to Public Information Officer Todd Harmeson, the 3-year-old boy who wandered away from his home early this morning has been found safe.

The boy has been found ALIVE! — Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021

He was found curled up in a ditch across the road from the subdivision. — Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021

An emergency worker directing traffic heard a whimper about 30 feet from the road and found the boy in a ditch. — Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021

Parents are on the way, but it appears the boy is unharmed. — Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) May 12, 2021

The Herald Bulletin will provide updates as more details are available.

Madison County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a missing 3-year-old near Indiana 13, south of Interstate 69.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued.

Abdul Agboola was seen walking away from the family's home on video surveillance around 1:46 a.m., according to a press release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Abdul is about 3 feet tall, weighs 37 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green horizontal striped T-shirt and black athletic pants with a blue stripe.

Law enforcement and emergency workers began searching for the child around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the child should call police immediately. Call the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.