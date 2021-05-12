Missing child

Law enforcement officers are searching for Abdul Agboola, who wandered away from his home about 1:30 a.m.

UPDATE 11:53 a.m.

According to Public Information Officer Todd Harmeson, the 3-year-old boy who wandered away from his home early this morning has been found safe.

Madison County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a missing 3-year-old near Indiana 13, south of Interstate 69.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued.

Abdul Agboola was seen walking away from the family's home on video surveillance around 1:46 a.m., according to a press release from Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Abdul is about 3 feet tall, weighs 37 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green horizontal striped T-shirt and black athletic pants with a blue stripe.

Law enforcement and emergency workers began searching for the child around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the child should call police immediately. Call the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

