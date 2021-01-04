ANDERSON — Police have interviewed a number of witnesses in connection with the Sunday shooting death of 17-year-old Andon Oliver and a person of interest has been identified.
Major Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department said Monday that APD officers are investigating what has been ruled a homicide and that no arrests have been made at this time.
Sandefur said Oliver was suffering from a gunshot wound when he was found by police Sunday
The teen was transported to a local hospital but died later from his injury.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott confirmed Oliver died of a single gunshot wound to the chest and that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Sandefur said Monday that the shooting took place about 9:15 p.m. in the Sun Valley Town Homes in the 900 block of Sun Valley Drive.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Anderson Police Department at 765.648.6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765.649.8310.
Last year there were four homicides in Anderson. There were six in Madison County in 2019.
