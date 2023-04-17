UPDATE 4:24 p.m.: Law enforcement officers have identified a suspect in the active shooter threat phoned in Monday morning to Alexandria Jr./Sr. High School, according to Madison County Sheriff John Beeman.
Also, students at Alexandria Elementary School were not released from a lockdown related to the threat until after 4 p.m. Monday, Beeman said.
-----
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Jr./Sr. High School was evacuated late Monday morning after an active shooter threat was phoned in to the school.
After the school was evacuated and officers searched the building and grounds, police determined there was no active shooter. No injuries were reported, no weapons were recovered and no shots were fired, authorities said.
The threat was received at 10:03 a.m. Students were taken in buses to First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. Parents were alerted to pick them up there.
Sgt. Scott Keegan, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Pendleton District, said that school officials contacted Madison County Central Dispatch about the threat at the school. Alexandria Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department initially responded.
At 11 a.m., the parking lot of the school was swarming with an estimated 30 police cars and other emergency vehicles. Armed officers combed the parking lot, looking into vehicles.
“It’s standard procedure,” Keegan said. “A resource officer inside the school said there was no threat.”
Other officers searched the building at least twice before clearing the scene.
Students remained at Alexandria Elementary School.
“First and second period were perfectly fine,” Seth Chester, a junior at the high school said at the church. “It started, I think, at third period, the middle of third period.
“It was during a class, thankfully. People weren’t passing or in hallways, so that’s good,” he said. “We were in class for about 30 minutes, and then at some point, some police came by and they were letting us know.”
Seth’s father, Aaron Chester, is pastor at Alexandria Nazarene Church near the school complex. At the church, he looked outside and realized something “big” was going on.
“Parents were walking, coming into our driveway thinking they were coming to our church,” Aaron Chester said, “but we hadn’t had any conversation with police.”
He said it was a relief that the report of an active shooter had turned out to be a false alarm.
“It’s kind of crazy that this is how we respond in situations,” the elder Chester said. “It is a little scary when we have our kids in these possible situations. But it’s good to know that no one’s hurt and things are safe.
“As a parent, you’re going to struggle because until you see your child or hear from your child, nothing is really OK.”
Officers from Grant County, Anderson, Pendleton, Henry County, Edgewood and ISP responded to the area along with ambulances from Lafayette Township and the Alexandria Fire Department.
“It was an overwhelming response from law enforcement,” Keegan said. “It shows the dedication to keeping students safe. This is a great outcome for this kind of call. The threat was taken very seriously.”
Indiana 9 was blocked off through Alexandria as police and other emergency personnel worked at the scene.
Alexandria schools Superintendent Melissa Bricso was not available for comment Monday. But in an April 12 article published in The Herald Bulletin, she said the possibility of a school shooting weighed heavily upon her.
“This is something that I wake up every day and it’s one of the first things I think about, and it’s something that I think about when I go to bed at night, every night,” said Brisco, speaking in the aftermath of a March 27 school shooting in Memphis.
She noted that the school district conducts active shooter drills and has an alert system in place. The district’s safety plan is reviewed quarterly and local law enforcement are included, Brisco said.
Alexandria schools use two school resources officers, one in the elementary and one in the junior/senior high school. Both officers are employed by the Alexandria Police Department.
One of those officers, Bob Willoughby, said in the April 12 article that the department conducts active shooter drills in each of the school buildings every other month.
In addition to the school resource officers, the Alexandria Police Department employs three patrolmen. In the small city, they would likely be near the school and could respond quickly while additional officers are on the way.
The Alexandria Police Department recently purchased three new ballistic shields and eight new rifles through American Rescue Plan funding.