ANDERSON — Anderson police officers were looking for someone believed to be inside a home at the corner of 28th and St. Charles streets Monday morning, but after a nearly two-hour standoff, officers found the home to be empty.
Police said they were looking for an armed and dangerous person at the home, but he left prior to their arrival.
Reporter Traci L. Miller provided updates from the scene:
Police have blocked off an area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street. No other information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/BzrZLkF3Ml— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
An armored vehicle can be seen in a yard and yellow tape is across both sides of the yard. pic.twitter.com/Dg6QSysyZy— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Police are talking to someone with a speaker syetem inside a home at the corner of 28th and St. Charles street. pic.twitter.com/MPXkO59ovU— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Video from the scene. pic.twitter.com/KnBEu1OpNa— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Neighbor’s are outside taking pictures and videos of the activity. pic.twitter.com/9sGOun6oKT— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Martina Wright, a neighbor, said she heard several popping noises a few minutes ago and came outside to see what is going on.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Wright said there are a number of abandoned homes in the area and there has been an uptick in crimes recently. pic.twitter.com/jGjD8SPy1x— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
A curtain is pulled back inside the home that is surrounded by police, but no movement can be seen inside. pic.twitter.com/8CnMrg7lui— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
More photos from the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/yKDrqWIz5p— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
More people are coming outside to watch the police activity. pic.twitter.com/vtGpUZ0r8s— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
APD officers are heavily armed. pic.twitter.com/FyGC3t2Els— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
A device emanating a loud bang was just activated. pic.twitter.com/S1OPpAG7NL— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Police are also stationed at the back of the home. pic.twitter.com/uWc4PrE4jX— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
More photos from the scene. pic.twitter.com/qJ5CEZM3lh— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
People outside their homes watching the standoff said they thought officers went inside the home.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
Police are leaving the area. pic.twitter.com/01Zag6Gu9y— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
An officer said they were looking for an armed and dangerous person at the residence, but he left prior to their arrival.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
An APD officer said they were waiting on a search warrant before they could enter the home.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
No one was inside.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 26, 2021
