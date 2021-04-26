Police standoff

Anderson police engaged in a standoff at an Anderson home.

 Traci Miller

The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Anderson police officers were looking for someone believed to be inside a home at the corner of 28th and St. Charles streets Monday morning, but after a nearly two-hour standoff, officers found the home to be empty.

Police said they were looking for an armed and dangerous person at the home, but he left prior to their arrival.

Reporter Traci L. Miller provided updates from the scene:

