ANDERSON — Police have taken a man in custody following a standoff at a home on 42nd Street.
Reporter Traci Miller was on the scene:
Anderson and the Indiana State Police have surrounded a home on 42nd Street in Anderson. pic.twitter.com/pG1FhU0AMM— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 14, 2020
A woman is talking through a loud speaker to the people inside the home. pic.twitter.com/3AsZ2QNdlP— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 14, 2020
Neighbors, watching the events unfold, said a young couple live in the home. pic.twitter.com/aq2Ebdxjkd— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 15, 2020
A woman could be screaming “help me” when police broke a window and threw a phone inside, said Monty Jones.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 15, 2020
Anderson Police Major Joel Sandefur said the incident began as a warrant service and evolved into a standoff with the man barricading himself in the home.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 15, 2020
Police have one person in handcuffs that left the home. pic.twitter.com/pl6ky9UgtA— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 15, 2020
They have taken a man into custody. pic.twitter.com/QFk9iQ8DD5— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 15, 2020
Katie Pierce lives about half a block from the home surrounded by armed officers. She said police have been at the home since 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/WEOsf7oECK— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 15, 2020
Police are clearing the area. pic.twitter.com/1YDcyZlLqT— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) April 15, 2020
