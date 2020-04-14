Police situation

Police have a home on 42nd Street surrounded in a developing situation.

 Traci Miller | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Police have taken a man in custody following a standoff at a home on 42nd Street.

Reporter Traci Miller was on the scene:

