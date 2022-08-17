ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s office is seeking the death penalty in the fatal shooting of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced Wednesday he is seeking the penalty against Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Cummings discussed the case during a news conference Wednesday morning.
During the press conference, Cummings and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna were joined by the Shahnavaz family, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter and Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine.
Cummings said after consulting with other attorneys and the Indiana Attorney there was unanimous support to go forward with seeking the death penalty.
He said the family of Shahnavaz understands that it can be a 15-20 year process to actually impose the death penalty.
Cummings said he is concerned about the appeal process with the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
“The death sentence is the law in the state of Indiana,” he said. “I have no control over the appeal. I have confidence in the outcome of this case.”
Cummings said he never saw or heard of a case like this before in the country.
“This is the worst of the worst,” he said. “I’ve never heard of a police shooting like this anywhere.”
Cummings said the Shahnavaz family is committed to the process and understands the length of time involved with a death penalty case.
Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, said the Shahnavaz family has exhibited strength throughout the past three weeks.
“I’m most grateful to them for stepping up and stepping out,” Carter said. “There has to be accountability in our society. If not, violence will continue to increase.”
Carter said he never doubted that Cummings would file for the death penalty.
“We can’t predict what will happen in the future,” he noted.
Carter said that two Indiana police officers have been shot in two weeks, referring to the Richmond police officer shot this week.
“I don’t understand where we lost the value of human life,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s a lack of hope, no job or resources. Two officers shot in two weeks, I can’t get my arms around. It can’t be just another day.”
According to a police probable cause affidavit, on July 31 Shahnavaz conducted a traffic stop near Madison County Road 1000 North and Ind. 37 of a white Buick LaCrosse owned by Boards.
It is alleged that Boards exited his car and fired at least 36 rounds from an AK-47 type assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine, shooting Shahnavaz multiple times through the windshield of the patrol car.
Boards was arrested in Hamilton County shortly after the shooting.
He is charged with murder (with a firearm enhancement), two counts of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious convicted felony, being a habitual offender and life without parole.
The last death penalty case in Madison County took place in the 2004 murder of a Lapel mother and her 7-year-old daughter.
Frederick Baer’s death penalty sentence was eventually overturned by a federal court, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.