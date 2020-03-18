ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has confiscated the computer used by the former county drainage coordinator and is investigating the “movement of county data."
Todd Baldridge was hired by the Madison County commissioners in 2019 to serve as drainage coordinator and his position was eliminated by the Madison County Council on March 10.
“I received calls from Auditor Rick Gardner that he filed a public access request with the Information Technology Department,” Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Wednesday. “There were concerns about unauthorized access and movement of county data that occurred last week.”
Mellinger said it was confirmed through the Information Technology Department that there was activity.
“They couldn’t determine what was moved,” he said. “They need the computer. It will take time to do a forensic investigation and it's unknown if it will give specific results.”
Mellinger said Commissioner John Richwine gave the Sheriff’s Department access to confiscate the computer.
He said the computer will be sent to an out-of-county police agency for the forensic investigation.
Gardner said as soon as the County Council eliminated the funding for the position on March 10 he changed Baldridge’s password to access auditor files.
“He has a view-only password, but he could alter tax bills related to drainage assessments,” he said.
Gardner said Baldridge was provided full access to the county’s computer’s on Feb. 26 through a letter from Commissioner Kelly Gaskill.
“There was a data dump after the council defunded the position,” Gardner said.
Gardner is requesting the size of any transfer of files, whether it was inbound or outbound and the nature of the files from March 1 through March 16.
“He (Baldridge) stopped work on March 9 and the transfer took place on March 12,” he said. “He had access through 4 p.m. on March 13.”
Gardner said Baldridge had a secure internet connection to his home.
“He shouldn’t have had that access to his home,” he said. “I was concerned about what he might do.”
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he knows the Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation.
“What I understand is, after his position was eliminated, he (Baldridge) stayed on the payroll through the end of the week,” he said. “There is an investigation to determine if anything was transferred.”
Cummings said part of the investigation is to determine what data might have been transferred.
“There could be an investigation of the data that could lead to criminal charges,” he said.
Richwine said Mellinger sent an email to all three commissioners that the computer was being confiscated.
Baldridge, through his private company, has worked on the campaigns of Republicans Mike Gaskill, Kelly Gaskill, Mike Phipps and independent Anderson mayoral candidate Rob Jozwiak.
