Updated: The Silver Alert for Leah C. Semon has been canceled by the Alexandria Police Department, according to a press release late Tuesday evening.
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Leah C. Semon, a 69-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue night gown with floral pattern and driving a silver 2018 Honda CRV with Indiana plate WWJ389.
Leah Semon is missing from Alexandria, and was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Leah C. Semon, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.
