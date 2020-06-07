Updated: The Silver Alert for Grace Hammonds has been canceled by the Ingalls Police Department, according to a press release late Sunday evening.
----
INGALLS — The Ingalls Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Grace Hammonds, 15, of Ingalls who was reportedly last seen at 10:35 p.m. Friday.
In an Indiana Silver Alert issued late Saturday night by the Indiana State Police, Grace is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a white stripe, black flip-flops, and an unknown shirt.
She is believed to be in danger, according to the ISP release.
No further information was available from local authorities Sunday evening.
Anyone who has any information on Grace Hammonds is asked to call the Ingalls Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.
