ANDERSON – Madison County is experiencing another spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths and people testing positive for the coronavirus this month, prompting the Indiana State Department of Health to upgrade the county’s pandemic status on Wednesday from “orange” to “red.”
This is the first time Madison County has been designated as “red” based on the seven-day average of positive cases and rate of cases per 100,000 people.
“People need to be aware,” Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said. “We need to be more forceful with this.”
The local health department is advising additional restrictions, including limiting seating at local restaurants to 50% of capacity, maintaining at least 6 feet between all tables with no more than six people at a table and no bar seating. Gyms and similar facilities would limit capacity to 50%. Event venues would be required to restrict attendance to 20% of capacity, while providing for social distancing and breathing masks.
The advisory restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Based on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, social gatherings are limited to a total of 25 people, with face masks required and social distancing.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said county residents are not doing a good job of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re coming off Thanksgiving at the end of November,” Grimes said. “I think the numbers are increasing statewide.
“People are still gathering,” she said. “We’re anticipating another increase in January. I’m really concerned about New Year’s and people’s plans. Residents should really consider who they’re gathering with.”
Grimes said the local hospitals are busy and all the workers involved with the pandemic are taxed.
“It’s basic prevention and we each have the responsibility and power to prevent infection,” she said. “Vaccine is coming and with that comes hope.”
Health officials are urging local residents to wear face masks in public, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and use sanitizer.
Other surrounding counties with a “red” designation include Grant, Tipton and Henry.
According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) from Dec. 1 through Dec. 28 there have been 3,164 people who tested positive for the virus and reported deaths of 42.
Since the start of the pandemic in March, the state agency is reporting that 8,903 people in Madison County have tested positive and there have been 175 deaths.
The latest data from ISDH shows that 45,904 county residents have been tested for the coronavirus and the rate of positive tests is 16.9%.
The state data shows that 36% of the positive tests have been this month and 25% of the reported deaths have occurred in December.
Among those county residents who have reportedly died from the coronavius, 56.6% are over the age of 80, but that age group accounts for 6.5% of the positive tests.
Local residents between the age of 70 and 79 have accounted for 8.2% of the positive tests and 19.9% of the deaths.
The age group with the highest positive test percentage at 15.2% is those between the age of 40 and 49 followed by 14.9% for the 20 to 29 age group and 50 to 59 age range.
ISDH reported 1,333 positive cases in November and 1,092 in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.