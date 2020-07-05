MUNCIE — Indiana State Police at Pendleton is investigating an overnight police involved shooting of a Muncie man.
According to state police, Muncie police were dispatched on a report of a suicidal person at 2:09 a.m. Sunday. Officers were unable initially to locate the person, later identified as Taylor Christian Warner, 30, of Muncie.
When Muncie officers arrived in the area to check on a possible suicidal subject, they found a white male sitting in a car under a carport in an alley behind a residence. As officers approached, the man got out of the car brandishing what appeared to be a Berretta or Sig Sauer style handgun that he pointed directly at an officer.
The suspect, Warner, refused to follow officers’ verbal commands to drop the gun and continued pointing it at an officer, and officers were forced to fire at the suspect and wounded him. The officers administered first aid, and EMS was summoned, but Warner later died of his injuries at the hospital.
Later in the morning ISP investigators were able to examine the gun used by Warner and determined it was a handgun replica-style BB gun. The gun did not have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm, investigators said. Warner was also armed with a large-blade butcher-style kitchen knife.
The officers involved were wearing body cams that were on and functional at the time of the incident, and that footage will be part of the ongoing investigation, the ISP said in its release. When the investigation is completed it will be turned into the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office for review.
