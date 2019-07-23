ANDERSON – An early morning accident has claimed the life of a young man.
Chase M. Kumkoski, 23, of Anderson died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident at 25th Street and Raible Avenue at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone. She said they were dispatched to the scene at 7:26 a.m.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said his officers initially responded to the scene, but the accident was turned over to the Indiana State Police to utilize the agency's technological services.
ISP said upon their arrival they found a gold 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Ofelia N. Rangel, 52, of Anderson, near the northwest corner of the intersection and a black 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Kumkoski, lying in flames in the southbound lane – north of the intersection.
The Anderson Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the flaming motorcycle, according to a press release from ISP.
Master Trooper Ron Huff said in a preliminary crash investigation that Kumkoski was northbound on Raible Avenue when he disregarded the red light at the 25th Street intersection and struck the Trailblazer, which was traveling west through the intersection.
Two people pulled Kumkoski from the flames and rendered aid, receiving minor burns to their hands, arms and legs as a result of their actions, according to the press release. Both refused treatment at the scene.
Kumkoski was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Madison County Coroner Chris Burris.
Rangel was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, and her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Huff’s preliminary investigation showed that Kumkoski was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision, and “it’s believed speed and reckless operation of the motorcycle contributed to the cause of the crash,” according to the press release.
The accident remains under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology results.
Arlene Long contacted The Herald Bulletin when she heard there was a motorcycle accident in Anderson possibly involving Kumkoski.
“He was so young,” said Long. “He was a great kid.”
Long said her family has been friends with Kumkoski for about 10 years and he worked in Zionsville with her husband and son.
“He is the same age as my son,” she said, crying when she learned that it was Kumkoski killed in the accident.
