ANDERSON – The latest numbers being provided by the Indiana State Department of Health are starting to match those observed by the local health department.
The Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday is reporting that 24 Madison County residents have died from COVID-19, which is an increase of eight from the total reported previously.
Earlier this week state officials said 22 people have died from the virus at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson.
Stephanie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Wednesday the local health department is able to confirm 27 county residents have died from the virus.
Grimes said the department was notified of two additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
“The state numbers are getting closer to what we’re seeing,” Grimes said. “It is just a lag in the reporting to the state.”
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Local health officials said there are some patients in Madison County who are being treated for COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria.
The Food and Drug Administration in March granted emergency approval for its use to treat COVID-19.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the local Board of Health, said the drug is being used on some patients with mild COVID-19 cases.
He said hydroxychloroquine is not being prescribed for patients on ventilators.
Dr. Stephen Wright, county health officer, said he is not sure that the drug has much of an effect on coronavirus patients.
It was announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has shipped 20 million tablets to several cities, including Indianapolis.
Hydroxychloroquine is one of many existing drugs being tested as a possible COVID-19 treatment, according to Newsweek. At present, there are no approved treatments for the virus. Erin Fox, from the University of Utah's College of Pharmacy, told Politico that most courses of treatment would require between 12 and 14 hydroxychloroquine tablets. This means the 19.1 million tablets could be used to treat between 1.3 million and 1.6 million patients.
Trials of hydroxychloroquine are taking place in hospitals across the world, but there is limited evidence to suggest it is effective at treating the virus. One small study in France found the drug, combined with azithromycin, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections, had no clinical benefit.
A total of 1,059 local residents have been tested, which was an increase of 81 in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 49 to 436 with the number of positive tests at 8,955, a climb of 428.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 25% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 14.6% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
The county ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 155 deaths. Lake County has 33, Hamilton County 27 and Johnson County 25.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
