ANDERSON — A third person in Madison County has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the Indiana State Department of Health reported on Monday.
The Madison County Health Department confirmed a third positive case in the county.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the local department, said employees are conducting an investigation to determine possible exposure to family, friends and others in the community.
The health department will not release where the person resides due to HIPPA laws.
The Herald Bulletin received an email Monday from a family member of a 72-year-old man who tested positive and was hospitalized on life support.
The Health Department confirmed the third local case was a 72-year-old man.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday for all Hoosiers to stay home through April 7 beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
The Madison County Health Department announced Sunday that a female in their 20s tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, Grimes said a woman in her 60s had tested positive for the virus.
Grimes said Sunday that both of those people were self-quarantining.
The state office on Monday reported 259 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, up from 201 on Sunday.
Seven people have died in Indiana from COVID-19 and 1,960 people have been tested.
There are 110 positive cases in Marion County and 21 in Hamilton County.
Delaware and Grant counties have three people who tested positive and none are reported in Henry County.
