ANDERSON — A tornado watch for Madison County was lifted Wednesday afternoon. However, a wind advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS in Indianapolis issued three notices for Madison County on Wednesday morning, including the tornado watch.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 45 mph remain a possibility during the afternoon.
Per the original notice, storms were slated to move from western to central Indiana by mid-afternoon, bringing gusts of up to 60 mph and isolated quarter-sized hail.
Parts of the county are still dealing with damage caused by Friday night's wind storm. Neighboring counties including Tipton and Marion also sustained storm damage Friday.
In the early afternoon, Tom Ecker, public information officer for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said his organization would keep a close eye on coming storms.
Ecker said such weather is normal for Madison County during this time of year. Severe weather could happen any time, he noted, but March through April is the peak season in Madison County.