ANDERSON — The Delaware County health officer has issued an order to prohibit the transfer of nursing home residents into the county.
The order issued Saturday by Dr. Donna Wilkins states she has been notified that nursing home or assisted living facilities were moving residents into Delaware County, where some have then been tested positive for infection with COVID-19.
“These same residents that could be moved are not being tested (beforehand), testing is inadequate or inconclusive which may contribute to transmitting, generating or promoting novel coronavirus disease among the residents of these facilities in Delaware County,” Wilkins wrote.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County’s health officer, said a health officer can take any, such as the Delaware County order, that the official deems necessary during a crisis.
“We are going to look at it closely,” he said of the Delaware County order. “We may institute something similar, especially in the long run.”
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Health Board, said no nursing home or assisted living resident of Madison County would be allowed to transfer to another county without being tested.
Abbott noted that some county nursing home residents have indicated a desire to move to a Henry County facility.
“We are testing all the people that want to transfer,” he said. “They have to be symptom free for 12 days.”
Wright said those wanting to transfer will be tested twice, five days apart, before being allowed to leave Madison County.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said that residents or staff members of some nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the county have tested positive.
“The majority do not,” she said.
"People residing in a nursing home or assisted living facility are being encouraged to remain at the facility unless they are going home to be with family members,” Wright said.
“We are not recommending that,” he said, “but we can’t prevent it.”
A total of 76 people have now tested positive in Madison County since the first positive test was reported on March 18.
The Indiana State Department of Health website is reporting 86 positive tests in Madison County. Grimes said the difference is a result of a lag time in reporting the numbers between the two agencies.
Nine COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Madison County.
Grimes said another three people tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The positive tests were three women in their 50s, 40s, and 30s.
Because of federal privacy laws, the health department is not disclosing where the person lives, worked or anything specific for each patient.
To date, 52 women and 24 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County.
The Madison County Health Department has extended the stay-at-home emergency declaration except for essential travel for food and medical reasons until April 30.
Five of the reported deaths from the COVID-19 virus have taken place within the past two days. Five men have died between the ages of 70 and in their 90s and four women have died between the ages of 60 and in the 90s.
“We have nine confirmed deaths in Madison County, out of 73 positive tests,” Grimes said. “That is a 12% mortality rate. That’s incredibly high. We need to do better.
“We expect to reach our peak in a few weeks,” she said. “We simply have to be respectful and limit exposure. We have widespread infection in Madison County. We must slow it down.”
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that 310 people have been tested in Madison County for COVID-19.
The latest emergency order specifies that all restaurants with a drive-thru service can continue to operate, but carryout meals can no longer be offered.
Any restaurant without a drive-thru can offer pre-ordered curbside pickup and delivery and no more than 10 people, including employees in a business.
All other essential businesses have to operate with curbside, drive-thru or delivery only and no public access is allowed into the interior of the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.