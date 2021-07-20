ALEXANDRIA — A vendor at the Madison County 4-H Fair raised concerns this week with an open display of Confederate flags and related merchandise, as well as depictions of former President Donald Trump urinating on President Joe Biden.
The vendor, who declined to give his name, said Tuesday that he had some complaints from fairgoers.
“I’ve been called a communist this week,” he said. “I’ve been called a racist. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and I’ll stand by their side. I’m entitled not to take it, too.”
He said he has also sold political items that support the Democratic Party that are sold out and no longer on display.
“A buddy of mine was supposed to be here, and all of his stuff got wet,” he said. “Then he called me and said, ‘I don’t have anything to put out. I’m in a jam,’ so I had to just come and give him some of my things to sell.”
Rebecca Ice, of Alexandria, said that she felt the vendor’s display was inappropriate for a 4-H event.
“My husband was down there with our grandsons, and there were Confederate flags, there were flags with people urinating on Biden,” Ice said. “I just felt like it was extremely inappropriate at a midway with children.”
Ice said her objection wasn’t political.
“I wouldn’t have been in favor of having pictures with people urinating on Trump,” she said. “It’s just inappropriate.”
Her husband, Terry, said he was unpleasantly surprised to see the merchandise the vendor was setting up on Monday.
“This vendor had all kinds of rebel flags, Trump flags, even had a flag of a silhouette of Biden with a group of people (urinating) on him,” Terry Ice said. “I don’t care if he sells that stuff, but not at the 4-H fair.”
All vendors are hosted by the Alexandria Kiwanis Club. Club Secretary Rick Davidson, who approves and manages outside vendors, said vendors are required to send him photos of their display and vehicle to confirm appropriateness.
“I tell (retail vendors) no profanity. We try to be tolerable to everybody,” Davidson said. “We did ask (the vendor) that if anyone comes to your booth and they are totally offended, just be courteous and we’ll have to evaluate things that will come about.”
Davidson and Kiwanis Club President Brian Donahue said they have not heard fairgoers complain about the vendor.
Donahue said the club will look into specifics when approving vendors in the future.
“The vendors put an application in to us to come out here, so sometimes you’re kind of surprised because you’ll say, ‘Well, what are you going to sell?’ ‘I’m selling trinkets and stuff like that.’” Donahue said. “The political climate is so polarized. It’s seemed like some of it has been commercialized.
“We want everybody to be aligned with the same ideals that we have to focus on the children.”
In 2017, Indiana State Fair organizers asked their vendors to stop selling flags and souvenirs depicting the Confederate flag due to a guest complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.