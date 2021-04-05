ANDERSON — A local woman who accepted the challenge when friends dared her to shatter the glass at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is now facing criminal charges.
Billie Jo Goodnight, 42, 1300 block of Pearl Street, is charged with Level 6 felony charges of intimidation and criminal mischief.
During her initial court appearance on Monday Goodnight was granted a pretrial release by Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads.
“Somebody had me thrown into jail,” she said.
According to a press release, Goodnight approached the administration offices of the Sheriff’s Department with a baseball bat about 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
She proceeded to shatter the glass entry door with the bat, and jail officers who saw her on surveillance video made the arrest.
Goodnight told officers she was upset with acquaintances after they told her she would be too afraid to commit the act.
The probable cause affidavit states that following her arrest Goodnight threatened to kill Jail Deputy David Pearcy, which is the basis of the intimidation charge.
She claimed that Pearcy had witnessed a rape, a statement Pearcy said he didn’t know to what Goodnight was referring.
Goodnight said she had consumed a fifth of vodka and admitted to breaking the window with the baseball bat.
While being questioned Goodnight started talking about a “prince” and a “whale," according to the affidavit.
The value of the replacement window was estimated at $1,000.
