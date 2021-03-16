ANDERSON — Although two Anderson police officers are being credited with acting to save a woman who set herself on fire, she later died of her injuries.
Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched at 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of College Drive regarding a suicidal person.
When Officer Richard Stires and Officer Taylor Sanderson arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old Anderson woman had set herself on fire inside the residence.
According to a press release, officers quickly informed dispatch of the fire and entered the residence to save the woman.
Once inside, Stires found the woman in the kitchen with her body fully engulfed in flames. Stires filled nearby containers with water from the kitchen sink and was able to extinguish the fire.
The officers continued to administer first aid until medics arrived. The woman was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition and later died of her injuries.
Anderson police received notification Tuesday from the Marion County Coroner's Office that the woman had died.
Stires and Sanderson are being considered for commendations for their actions.
According to police, the fire is being investigated by the Anderson Fire Department.
