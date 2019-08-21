PENDLETON — An early morning police pursuit of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 69 damaged four police cars and a semi and left the driver hospitalized.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the Ingalls Police Department initiated the pursuit and several agencies, including sheriff's deputies and Indiana State Police, assisted.
State police said around 2:30 a.m. there was a report of a car driving southbound in the northbound lane of I-69 near the 214 mile marker, according to a press release from the agency. An officer with the Ingalls Police Department got behind the vehicle after the driver changed back into the northbound lane. The vehicle was traveling 25 miles per hour.
The driver took off at a high rate of speed when the officer attempted to stop the vehicle and changed direction in the northbound lane three times, according to the press release.
"Three police cars were damaged before the suspect's car struck a semi and a second Pendleton police department car at the 215 mile marker and came to rest against a guardrail," the press release states.
The driver, a 43-year-old man from Normal, Illinois, refused to exit the vehicle and became combative with officers. A taser was used to get the man out of his vehicle, and emergency medical personnel checked him out at the scene when the man suffered a medical event. He was rushed to I.U. Saxony Hospital in Noblesville in critical condition, according to the press release.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family, and an unnamed female passenger in the man's vehicle was released at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
