These events and activities have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 health concerns:
Government offices
- Anderson City Court – All city court sessions postponed
Hospitals
- No visitors permitted at Community Hospital Anderson; exceptions made for one visitor per room in certain units. Read more here.
- Ascension St. Vincent, including the Anderson hospital, has implemented temporary visitor restrictions. Read more here.
Schools
- Shenandoah School Corporation closed for three weeks, through April 6. No activities or practices. Read more here.
- All Madison County public and private schools will be closed through April 6. With schools on different calendars, that period includes one or two weeks of spring break for most districts. Read more here.
- IHSAA has postponed the boys basketball state tournament. Read more here.
Organizations
- East Side Crime Watch meetings canceled indefinitely
- Paramount Theatre has suspended/postponed all performances and event for the immediate future
- Rangeline Community Center has suspended all public events indefinitely
- A Town Center has suspended all upcoming events and classes until further notice
Activities by date
March 13
Anderson
- Ladies Night out with “Footloose” at Paramount Theatre
- Madison County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Banquet at Madison Park Church
- Flying Toasters concert at Harrah's Hoosier Park postponed
March 14
Anderson
- Spring into Summer Craft Show at Paramount Theatre canceled
- Men’s Lenten Breakfast canceled
- Michael Carbonaro Live! at Harrah's Hoosier Park postponed
- Spring Gardening Workshop postponed
Muncie
- Coffee with a Cop at Chick-fil-A canceled
Indianapolis
- Monster Energy Supercross
March 15
Anderson
- Central Christian Church’s Sunday services are suspended indefinitely
Madison Park Church will be online only Sunday. Worshippers can watch service at 9 and 10:30 a.m. by visiting madisonparkchurch.org and clicking "Watch Live."
Rangeline Community Center board of directors meeting canceled
March 16
Anderson
- Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp (through March 27)
- Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable canceled
Noblesville
- Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville
March 24
Noblesville
- Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville
NATIONAL EVENTS
- LiveNation concert tours
- College basketball conference tournaments canceled
- NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments/spring sports championships
- NHL season suspended
- NBA season suspended
- MLS season suspended
- XFL season suspended
- Masters postponed
- MLB Spring Training canceled/regular season postponed two weeks
- National Cherry Blossom Festival
- National Rifle Association membership meeting in Nashville, Tennessee
- South By Southwest music festival
- IndyCar events canceled through April
- NASCAR races in Atlanta and Homestead canceled
