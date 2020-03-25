ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is reporting a fourth positive COVID-19 test for a resident of the county.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the health department, said Wednesday they were notified by the Indiana State Department of Health that a 58-year-old woman has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
She said the county is waiting on the results of more than 53 tests, which have been sent to the state lab.
“We know a percentage of these tests will come back positive,” Grimes said. “The state rate is about 12% of those people tested is coming back positive.”
Grimes said the health department expects another six or seven positive tests to be received from the state.
“These 53 tests do not include private providers' offices, or other clinics that may be testing and submitting,” she said.
Grimes said the health department is following the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine who has been in contact with those people testing positive.
“They are pretty much keeping to themselves,” Grimes said of three county residents who have tested positive. “Close contact is with family members or close friends. The numbers aren’t big because they have been self-quarantining.”
The health department will not release where the person resides due to the federal law restricting release of medical information.
Close contacts of all cases will be notified by the Madison County Health Department.
“With the current restrictions that have been put in place, by the Madison County commissioners and the Madison County Health Department, we know our actions will slow the spread as long as the community complies. Stay home,” Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday for all Hoosiers to stay home through April 7 beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
The Herald Bulletin received an email Monday from a family member of a 72-year-old man who tested positive and was hospitalized on life support.
The Health Department confirmed the third local case was a 72-year-old man. That person recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas, Wright said.
A woman in her 60s was the first one testing positive for the coronavirus last week, Grimes said. The second was a female in her 20s.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 477 people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 14 deaths. A total of 3,356 people have been tested through the state lab.
Marion County has the most positive cases with 226, followed by Hamilton County with 30 confirmed cases.
Delaware County has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, Grant County has three and Hancock County has eight.
