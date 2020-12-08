ANDERSON – Officials at Anderson Preparatory Academy have moved the pre-academy and academy students at the 29th Street campus to virtual-only classes through the end of the semester because of the number of active COVID-19 cases, number of staff in quarantine and a shortage of substitute teachers.
Students at the elementary school will continue their classes in-person because there are no reported COVID-19 cases there.
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent of APA, said five active cases of COVID-19, including three students and two teachers, have been reported at the school since Dec. 6.
“According to our re-entry plan, if our local numbers are five or more on a campus, we will move into red and follow the recommendations of IDOH for that campus and grade span,” she said.
The semester ends Dec. 18, with classes scheduled to resume in-person Jan. 4, if the numbers of new infections in the county have fallen.
APA is among several schools and districts in the county that have had to modify their instruction according to the spread of the illness within specific classrooms, schools and districts. Anderson Community Schools decided right before Thanksgiving to remain virtual-only through the end of the calendar year with the hopes of returning to in-person classes with the start of the new semester in January.
Up until this week, Barker said, APA has been able to avoid all-virtual instruction because there have been a total of 12 cases among students and staff between the two buildings since the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 10.
“Our teachers and students have done a phenomenal job in regard to compliance with social distancing and masks, and we have invested in several resources to help ensure the safety of our staff and students,” Barker said. “Our teachers have also done an excellent job in keeping detailed records to assist with contact tracing.”
Local, state and national health officials have warned since the start of the pandemic in March that autumn would see an acceleration of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes.
As county numbers started to rise, Barker said, the school moved the pre-academy and academy serving grades five through 12 to hybrid in-person and virtual instruction in order to reduce class sizes at any given time, Barker said.
Multiple teacher absences at the 29th Street campus are due their illness or that of family members, family deaths, medical issues and other reasons, she said.
“Because of this, as well as our local metric, we have moved to full virtual instruction in order to provide all of our students quality instruction,” she said. “This will also allow some of our support staff to assist with our operations at our 22nd St. campus.”
Though the 29th Street campus had to move to all-virtual instruction, it was important for the elementary school to remain in-person per the guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Barker said.
“There are significant concerns regarding the social and emotional well-being of students as well as food insecurity and racial and SES disparities,” she said. “While we have put many safeguards in place in order to provide supports for our students who are fully virtual or on a hybrid schedule including weekly meal deliveries, we have run into challenges with having the deliveries stolen or being sold.”
