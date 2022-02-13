Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.