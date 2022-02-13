MUNSTER — Police in Northwest Indiana have saved more than 100 people since a training program began five years ago that teaches police to use a tourniquet to save themselves or other officers who've been shot.
Last Monday was the first time a tourniquet was used to save an officer's life, said Lori Postma, emergency preparedness educator for Franciscan Health in Hammond, Munster and Dyer.
Gary officer Donald Briggs used Sgt. William Fazekas' belt as a tourniquet to slow Fazekas' bleeding after he was shot twice in the shoulder during a Feb. 7 traffic stop.
Postma said she isn't sure if Briggs was among the more than 2,000 police officers in Northwest Indiana trained as part of the Indiana District 1 Hospital Emergency Planning Committee's Save a Cop program.
But his life-saving actions show how vital using a tourniquet can be, she said.
"We teach them this training is to save themselves or their partners," Postma said. "Knowing what to do, they have saved so many people."
Law enforcement agencies in Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties have recorded more than 100 lives saved because of the training, but some of the larger departments have told the District 1 hospital group they've stopped counting, she said.
The training also has helped save lives in other emergencies, such as crashes and traumatic injuries.
"They feel empowered to help others in a different capacity than they normally do as a police officer," Postma said.
The fast-paced training puts officers through different scenarios.
"We train them at entry level. It's not like they need to have any medical knowledge," she said. "Sometimes, they're learning to put these tourniquets on blindfolded or in the dark with strobe lights going. We try to put them in realistic situations to make it muscle memory."
Postma said members of the hospital group know Fazekas personally, so news that he'd been shot hit home.
His decision to motion for another officer to keep chasing the suspect, despite his own injuries, were commendable, she said.
"That just shows that our police officers are willing to die to save others."
The hospital group began offering an eight-hour tactical medical training course to local law enforcement officers after Gary McKay, a manager of emergency preparedness for Community Healthcare System and former Kokomo, Indiana, police officer, came to Posta with an idea after the death of Howard County sheriff's Deputy Carl Koontz.
Koontz died in March 2016 after he was shot while helping serve arrest and search warrants, and his fellow officers didn't have access to the hemostatic gauze that could have saved his life.
Every officer who completes the training course has received a kit containing a one-handed tourniquet, hemostatic gauze and other first-aid tools. Each kit costs $115, so the hospital group accepts donations and works with businesses to sponsor the Save a Cop program, she said.
Donations to the nonprofit group are tax-deductible. Checks can be mailed to District 1 HEPC, P.O. Box 188, Schererville, IN 46375.
