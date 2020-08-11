ANDERSON — While short-lived, strong gusts of wind left trees and power lines down across the county and thousands without power Monday evening.
Madison County Emergency Management Agency storm observers stationed around the county recorded wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph and sustained winds of 30 mph as a line of storms moved through the county Monday evening, EMA Executive Director Tom Ecker said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 311 Anderson Municipal Light & Power customers, and 63 Indiana Michigan Power customers across the county were still without power. At the peak of the outages Monday, about 9,000 customers lost power in Anderson, according to the city's outage map.
"We waited on it all day but once it got here, really within 45 minutes, it was through the county," Ecker said about the storm.
As the storm moved through the county, calls started flooding into the Madison County Central Dispatch.
It was the second highest call volume seen since the Central Dispatch was opened in 2016, surpassed only by the Memorial Day tornado that hit Pendleton in 2019.
"Most of our calls were power lines and trees down. There were a few calls about structure damage," said Brent Jensen, Central Dispatch executive director.
Between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday the center received 129 calls. Extra dispatchers were called in to help with the volume.
"They (dispatchers) did an excellent job getting all the resources out there," Jensen said.
The straight-line winds caused damage across the county.
"We were from (county road) 1000 North, 1000 West all the way down to 600 South, Ovid area, so we were almost from one corner to the other," Ecker said.
