ANDERSON — An Indiana Department of Health mobile vaccination clinic is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Excel Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
The health department announced Monday that 1,902 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, which brings to 803,403 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, 13,714 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 430 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,759,493 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,738,803 on Friday. A total of 11,641,847 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
