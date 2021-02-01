ANDERSON — The basement of the Madison County Health Department now serves as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. As vaccine supply increases, the plan is to ramp up to 11 vaccinations every 10 minutes.
Starting Monday, the department’s vaccine allotment is set to go from 400 doses a week to 2,000.
Holly Leech, lead liaison at the clinic, doubled the vaccinations stations from two to four and was contemplating adding more on Friday.
“I’m ready ...,” she said. “I want to get life back to normal if we can.”
Vaccine arrives on Monday and the clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday. Every available dose will be in arms by the end of the week, she said.
Leech has a waiting list of eligible recipients that she will begin to work through when the vaccine is in hand on Monday.
Parking is reserved on 10th Street for people getting vaccinated. Entry is through the first-floor door on the southeast corner of the building.
Registration tables are set up in the central hallway with vaccinations stations in a room to the right.
After their vaccinations, the recipients return to the hallway to book a follow-up visit for the booster shot then on to a waiting room with chairs, a television and two nurses monitoring them for 15 minutes for any possible side effects.
Jack Dawson was getting his first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Friday. “I think everybody should get one,” he said.
The Indiana Department of Health has given the county funds to hire contract employees to handle the clinic.
Linda Shepard, a retired nurse, was monitoring patients for any side effects.
“I have never been thanked more than I have in my whole career,” Shepard said. “People are so thankful to get this vaccine.”
Retired nurse Diane Shelton was administering vaccine at the clinic on Friday.
“You feel helpless with COVID,” Shelton said.
“It was something I could do,” she said about working at the clinic. “It feels good.”
